Suhana Khan Enjoys Night Out with Friends in New York City, See Pics

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, may not have yet made her debut in Bollywood, but the star kid enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her night out with friends in New York.

In the picture, Suhana can be seen posing with her friends on a couch. She is wearing a maroon bodycon dress and carrying Louis Vuitton mini sling bag. She opted for beige heels and some sparkling pieces of statement jewellery. She shared the picture without any caption.

Suhana has been pursuing a film course in New York University’s Tisch School of Arts. Her latest photoshoot was conducted by Stonestreet Studios which is an independent film studio, and exclusive screen acting and production residency program for NYU’s Tisch Drama school. Suhana was dressed in an off-white top and left her hair open as she posed for the camera. The 21-year-old was glowing as she added minimal makeup on her face with a focus on the eyes.

It is being reported that Suhana will be making her debut in Bollywood with late actor Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. The two will be working with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on the Indian adaptation of the American comic series, Archie. The show will reportedly be released on Netflix.

