Suhana Khan Enjoys Pool Party, Shilpa Shetty Returns to Super Dancer 4

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is proving to be a water baby and lately has been raising temperatures on social media. In a picture posted by one of her fan accounts, the star kid was seen having fun at a pool party.

Suhana had all the social media murmuring when her pool party pictures surfaced online. The girl gang was seen flaunting their best swimsuits in the alluring pictures.

Read: Suhana Khan Oozes Hotness As She Enjoys Pool Party With Girl Gang, Pics Go Viral

Shilpa Shetty has returned to Super Dancer Chapter 4 after taking a brief break from the show. The contestants put up a fine act expressing how much they missed the actress, who is one of the judges on the show.

Actor Suniel Shetty also joined her as a special guest. Both Shilpa and Suniel share a very close friendship and are known for their camaraderie.

Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Makes Grand Comeback on Super Dancer 4, Shakes a Leg With Suniel Shetty

Mark Ruffalo has been one of the outspoken actors in Hollywood who have used their platform to voice international concerns. Earlier, Mark had stood firm by Palestine, often openly criticising Israel for its stance.

However, he has rendered an apology on social media recently in the light of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that has led to the death of over 200 people in Gaza, injuring many others.

Read: ‘Not My Hulk’: Mark Ruffalo Receives Hate for Apologetic Tweet on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Gauahar Khan has shared some romantic candid pictures with her husband Zaid Darbar on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, the couple is all smiles and looks madly in love with each other.

Gauahar and Zaid are currently having a blissful time at a tea garden estate in Siliguri. From cycling together to striking a romantic pose, Gauahar and Zaid are shelling out some major relationship goals. Gauahar looks gorgeous in a full-sleeve T-shirt and jeans. While Zaid looks handsome in a tank T-shirt with jogger pants for the outing.

Read: Gauahar Khan Dedicates Romantic Post to Husband Zaid Darbar, See Pics

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is receiving a huge backlash on social media for allegedly cracking a sexist and casteist joke on Mayawati, four times Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In an old video, which has surfaced online, while addressing an audience, Hooda is heard saying that he’s going to make “a dirty joke" before mentioning Mayawati’s name.

Read: Randeep Hooda Called Out for ‘Casteist’, ‘Sexist’ Joke on Mayawati in Viral Video

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here