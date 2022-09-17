Suhana Khan Finds Her Doppelganger in Pakistani Influencer, See Pics

Bareeha, delighted to meet her doppelganger, was quick to share a picture of Suhana on her Instagram Bollywood star kid Suhana Khan has already grabbed the attention of the paparazzi with her signature style statements and exotic travel diaries. Daughter of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, and producer Gauri Khan, Suhana is quite active on social media. She is often seen dropping snaps of her brilliant photoshoots, taking fans into frenzy.

Currently, Suhana has turned on her vacation mode once again. She is holidaying in a beautiful location of Dubai with her mother Gauri Khan, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, and Shanaya’s mum, Maheep Kapoor. On their trip, the star kid happened to stumble upon her lookalike, aka Pakistani social media star Bareeha. Their twin-like resemblance left the Internet stunned.

Bareeha, delighted to meet her doppelganger, was quick to share a picture of Suhana on Instagram. “Finally met my doppelgänger Suhana Khan. Here’s a side-by-side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs,” she wrote in her post.

Both the beautiful ladies were seen donning floral dresses. While Suhana was dolled up in a white floral-printed mini sundress, Bareeha sported an asymmetrical blue floral jumpsuit. They flashed a smile and posed together for the click on the premises of the Nammos Restaurant of Dubai.

The moment the picture surfaced on the Internet, netizens were awe-struck to see the doppelgangers. While one user expressed her disbelief by remarking, “FINALLLLLLLLY WHEN SISTER MET SISTER !! hahahaha I cannot believe this!” Another fan wrote, “Oh my god!! this is crazy.”

On the work front, Suhana is going to make her debut in the film industry with Netflix’s much-anticipated film The Archies. According to director Zoya Akhtar, the upcoming movie is based upon the famous Archie Comics. Besides Suhana, the film will also be the stepping stone to acting for debutantes Agastya Nanda, grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and actress Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor.

Other cast members include Mihir Aguja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Earlier, Zoya Akhtar had announced the wrap-up of the filming schedule in Ooty. The Archies is touted to premiere on the OTT platform somewhere next year.

