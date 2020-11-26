Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Long Skirt in Dashing New Instagram Post, Fans Call Her 'Bohemian Princess'

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is one of the most popular starlets in India with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Her solid fan base awaits her beautiful uploads and quirky captions.

Recently, the 20-year-old aspiring actress posted a picturesque photograph on her official Insta account. In the sun-kissed picture, Suhana can be seen donning a brown shaded crop top with a tie and long sleeves. But it seems Suhana is more thrilled with her long skirt as it finds a mention in her caption.

The white frill skirt with intricate black designs perfectly complements the scenic background as Suhana stands in the middle of a vine-laided arch. Her long brown hair falls partly on her face as she seems to enjoy the setting sun. The view behind her is that of a beach, blue water and then tall buildings far behind.

Her excitement is reflected in her captions as well. She wrote, "Look! me in a skirt!" Check out the post here!

With just 16 hours of being shared, the picture has been liked by over 2 lakh Instagram users with many fans leaving comments on the post. While one user wrote, "Lovee this." Many others commented with heart emoticons.

One comment read, "We do love that skirt", as another user called Suhana a "bohemian princess". Other comments were, "Stunning human", and "love u and the skirt." Many used the post as a platform to share their appreciation of Suhana with some calling her “beautiful” and even a “Goddess”.

It seems that Suhana is currently impressed with the dusk and the light of sunset. Her last post also captured a scene with the setting sun as an orange hue spread across the sky. In the caption, she wrote, "prettii".

Suhana was in the UAE recently with her family for the Indian Premier League 2020. She came to India ahead of the coronavirus lockdown and has graduated from Ardingly College in London and is now studying at a film school in New York University. She has featured in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.