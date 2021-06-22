Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Sexy Figure in New Mirror Selfie from Gym, See Pic

Suhana always knows how to make sure all eyes are on her. The gorgeous diva, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is quite active on Instagram. On Monday, she shared a stunning mirror selfie from her gym. In the picture, Suhana is showing off her killer physique in a grey sports bra and brown joggers. Suhana is clearly a fitness enthusiast and likes to maintain a toned body.

The youngster usually shares pictures of herself and her friends on her Instagram profile. She has a massive fan following of 1.9 million on the platform. On Sunday, she had shared a heartwarming picture with her dad Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of Father’s Day. Suhana had chosen to keep the photo black and white. In the snap, one could see baby Suhana kissing young SRK as he lovingly hugged her.

Shah Rukh had also reposted his princess’ wish and had wittily written, “Miss you baby so much that I’m using emojis." The actor was so overwhelmed by the post that he highlighted it on his handle.

SRK is currently busy with his upcoming project, Pathan. SRK was last seen in the 2018 movie, in which he played the role of a dwarf hailing from Meerut. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma, also starred Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Zeeshan Ayub, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sheeba Chaddha among many other actors.

Pathan, which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, is reportedly a spy thriller that will feature SRK in the role of a secret agent.

