Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan Look Gorgeous as They Party With Friends, Family Ahead of New Year

Suhana Khan is celebrating the year’s end with her family members. The starkid was recently seen jetting off to Dubai with her mother Gauri Khan. Now, photos have surfaced from their party which seems to be from Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow in Alibaug. The photos were shared by Suhana and her cousin earlier on Instagram but now it seems to have been deleted. However, photos shared by their fan pages see the star kid looking gorgeous in a grey bodycon dress.

Gauri, on the other hand, chose a blue dress which she paired with white sneakers. Take a look at the photos:

Earlier, Nora Fatehi’s photo with Karan and Suhana had surfaced from Dubai. On Christmas, the starkid made her debut in the Kapoor family lunch. She accompanied Sweta Bachchan and her children Navya and Agastya Nanda. The latter will also be making his Bollywood debut with Suhana in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Besdies them, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will also be making her debut.

A couple of days ago, Suhana was also clicked at the wrap up party of Archies with the rest of the cast and Zoya. The movie is billed as a coming-of-age story set in India and follows the lives of popular fictional youths such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

Zoya Khan’s directorial marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. It is produced by Zoya Akhtar and her longtime colleague Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics.

