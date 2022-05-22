Suhana Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her 22nd Birthday Celebrations and It is All Things Pretty

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan clocked in 22 years today and the star kid is having the bash. The Archies actress gave a glimpse of the celebrations and it is all things pretty. Taking to her Instagram Story section, she shared a photo of her two-tired chocolate birthday cake, right before cutting it. The next story saw a room’s ceiling filled with metallic balloons of pretty colours.

Take a look at her post:

Earlier in the day, Suhana’s mother Gauri took to her Instagram account to drop a gorgeous photo of the birthday girl dressed in a colourful outfit. She captioned her post as, “Birthday girl,” and added a kissing emoji to it. Social media has been filled with wishes for the star kid. Her best friends, too, showered love on her. Earlier in the day, Ananya Panday shared an unseen childhood photo of the two. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue pixie.”

Following her, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, also dropped a photo of the two resting on beach chairs. She called her sister by heart. Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. The film will also see the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

