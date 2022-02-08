Suhana Khan Gives Us a Glimpse of Her Time in New York City With Her College Girl Gang; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is immensely popular and enjoys a massive social media following. She was recently photographed in the city last week as she gears up for her first venture. She also frequently posts photos on Instagram and actively comments on the photos of her childhood friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana recently returned to Mumbai after studying acting and drama in New York City for nearly two years. Suhana misses her friends after spending so much time with them, and she recently used Throwback Tuesday to share some lovely memories.

Suhana took to Instagram to share a slew of photos with her girl clan, whom she absolutely adores. Suhana can be seen having a blast with her college friends in the photos. Her makeup and outfits are flawless, as usual. Suhana shared the photos with a sweet caption, “Throwback to my college days."

Suhana, who has recently limited her Instagram comments, had her friends comment on the post. Priyanka Kedia, one of her friends featured in the post, responded, saying, “we are so darn cute. miss you so much."

Suhana, like her superstar father, aspires to work in the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan stated in an interview that while he supported Suhana’s decision to enter the film industry, he made it clear that she needed to finish her studies first.

Suhana Khan has finished her studies at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and has returned to Mumbai. For quite some time, speculations about her making a big-screen debut have been rife. Suhana is reportedly set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Archie Comics adaptation. In addition to Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nandna will also feature in the Netflix film.

