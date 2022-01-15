Suhana Khan Goes All Glam Playing Dress Up, and We Love It

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has secured a top spot in the world of emerging fashionistas. While Bollywood is not in the picture yet for her, she is leading style trends. Suhana doesn’t need any effort to make heads turn and if her latest look isn't proof then nothing else is. This time around, she decided to jazz it up a bit.

What do you expect when someone like Suhana plays dress up? Glam, glam and more glam. Keeping up with our expectations, Suhana picked a short button down knit long-sleeved jacket cardigan. She teamed it up with a mini body-hugging skirt in black in the mirror selfie she dropped on her Instagram Stories.

The chunky buttons are absolutely chic accentuating the beige border fringed with a red piping. There is a shade or red for every girl and Suhana believes in it. She painted her perfectly manicured nails in a bold and bright red. She also posed with a Chanel bag which features a front flap with a top handle and interlaced chain.

Take a look:

Not long ago, Suhana posted a few stills of herself that left her fans awestruck. She posed in a satin cami dress with a plunging cowl neck. Shining during the golden hour, Suhana picked minimal accessories. She decided to underplay the makeup with just a stroke of kajal. “Wait, let me pose for you,” she captioned the pictures.

The 21-year-old, a graduate in films from Ardingly College in England, was recently spotted in Mumbai. This was the first time she was seen in public in India after her brother Aryan Khan was released on bail in drugs case. In a video shared online, Suhana was seen getting startled by recording cameras on the street while wading through traffic. She immediately tried to hide her face and later wore her black mask.

Suhana is pursuing a filmmaking course at Tisch School of the Arts, New York.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.