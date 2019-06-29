Suhana Khan Graduates from College & Proud Father Shah Rukh Khan Has Some Words of Wisdom for Her

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri were by their daughter Suhana's side as she graduated from Ardingly College in England, and the superstar has been sharing moments from the occasion on social media. The proud parents shared the news of Suhana's graduation on Instagram and posted photos from the graduation ceremony.

Shah Rukh posted two photographs - one in which he is seen up, close and personal with Gauri and Suhana, and another monochrome image with his darling daughter. SRK also had some words of wisdom to share for his second born.

"Four years have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza... last train ride... and first step into the real world... school ends... learning doesn't," Shah Rukh posted.

He captioned the monochrome picture with Suhana as, "Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead."

Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Mahira Khan and many others congratulated Suhana for her achievements. According to Gauri's Instagram page, Suhana also won a "Russell Cup for exceptional contribution to drama".

SRK has earlier talked about his daughter's interest in acting. He had said, "Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn't want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice."

SRK has been spending some special moments with his kids lately. Before heading to Suhana's graduation ceremony, he lent his voice for the Hindi version of The Lion King with his son Aaryan, playing Mufasa and Simba in the upcoming live-action movie.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more