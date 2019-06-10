English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suhana Khan Grooves to Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme and Instagram is Loving it
After her mirror selfie last week, Suhana Khan is now taking social media by storm with a video of her dancing at a party in a silver dress.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
She is all of 19 and hasn't yet stepped into Bollywood, but anything Suhana Khan does makes headlines. The attention that began with being Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, has been fed well by the teenager who is pretty active on social media, has been part of magazine shoots and often makes heads turn with her bold fashion choices.
Now, a video of Suhana taking the dance floor by storm with her moves has gone viral. She is seen grooving to the theme of Hollywood actor Will Smith's film The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, wearing a glittering silver one-shoulder dress.
While the video attracted a lot of opinions in the comments section about how the teenager should dress or behave, there were others who praised her style and said she is looking stunning.
Suhana is no stranger to extra attention on social media. Just last week, her mirror selfie with her ATM card showing through the back of her mobile cover grabbed the attention of social media users. She was dressed in a strapless top that is accessorised with minimal jewellery.
But more than her looks, it was her ATM card stuffed inside the back cover of her mobile that was being talked about. One social media user commented, "Woh card mujhe de de thakur...(Give that card to me)." Another user wrote, "ATM card in her mobile cover. There's definitely few crores in it for daily expenses, lucky girl."
She is currently studying in London.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Now, a video of Suhana taking the dance floor by storm with her moves has gone viral. She is seen grooving to the theme of Hollywood actor Will Smith's film The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, wearing a glittering silver one-shoulder dress.
While the video attracted a lot of opinions in the comments section about how the teenager should dress or behave, there were others who praised her style and said she is looking stunning.
Suhana is no stranger to extra attention on social media. Just last week, her mirror selfie with her ATM card showing through the back of her mobile cover grabbed the attention of social media users. She was dressed in a strapless top that is accessorised with minimal jewellery.
But more than her looks, it was her ATM card stuffed inside the back cover of her mobile that was being talked about. One social media user commented, "Woh card mujhe de de thakur...(Give that card to me)." Another user wrote, "ATM card in her mobile cover. There's definitely few crores in it for daily expenses, lucky girl."
She is currently studying in London.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Grooves to Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme and Instagram is Loving it
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Get BCCI Approval for Participation in Foreign T20 Leagues
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results