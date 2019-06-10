Suhana Khan Grooves to Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme and Instagram is Loving it

She is all of 19 and hasn't yet stepped into Bollywood, but anything Suhana Khan does makes headlines. The attention that began with being Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, has been fed well by the teenager who is pretty active on social media, has been part of magazine shoots and often makes heads turn with her bold fashion choices.Now, a video of Suhana taking the dance floor by storm with her moves has gone viral. She is seen grooving to the theme of Hollywood actor Will Smith's film The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, wearing a glittering silver one-shoulder dress.While the video attracted a lot of opinions in the comments section about how the teenager should dress or behave, there were others who praised her style and said she is looking stunning.Suhana is no stranger to extra attention on social media. Just last week, her mirror selfie with her ATM card showing through the back of her mobile cover grabbed the attention of social media users. She was dressed in a strapless top that is accessorised with minimal jewellery.But more than her looks, it was her ATM card stuffed inside the back cover of her mobile that was being talked about. One social media user commented, "Woh card mujhe de de thakur...(Give that card to me)." Another user wrote, "ATM card in her mobile cover. There's definitely few crores in it for daily expenses, lucky girl."She is currently studying in London.