Suhana Khan Has a Blast at Her 21st Birthday Party with Gal Pals

Bollywood atsr Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan turned a year older as the star kid celebrated her 21st birthday on May 22. Sharing the birthday vibes with her fans, Suhana treated them with a picture in a mint green body-con dress along with the caption, ‘twentyone ♡.’ The birthday girl looked absolutely gorgeous.

The fan pages took no time in getting their hands on the pictures and videos from Suhana’s birthday bash. In one of these pictures, Suhana can be seen posing with the cake while in a video she can be seen playing with balloons. For the night party, the star daughter was dolled up in a black cut-out bodycon dress and looked extremely pretty.

In the video shared by one of the fan pages of the star kid, the girl gang is seen having a gala time. They are seeing lip-syncing to the song ‘Body,’ by Russ Millions and Tion Wayne.

Though Suhana celebrated her birthday in New York, she got all love and blessings from her friends and family in India. Her childhood friend Shanaya shared an adorable video of the trio, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya, on her Instagram handle. In the video, all three little girls are seen shaking a leg on Yeh Mera Deewana from SRK-starrer Don. In the caption, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “happy birthday my sue ️ we’re forever going to be dancing together ️.”

Suhana’s mother and SRK’s wife Gauri Khan wished her birthday by posting a beautiful picture of her daughter in a polka dot dress. Gauri further in the caption wrote that today, tomorrow, and always Suhana will be loved.

Suhana is currently studying films at New York University. As she wishes to become an ace actress in the film industry. Previously, with her short film, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’ which was made in college Suhana gave a glimpse of her marvelous acting skills. But she is not rushing with her debut and is taking time to hore her skills.

