Suhana Khan Has a Gala Time Partying With Friends in New York, See Pictures

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is in New York, recently had a gala time with her friends. Taking to social media, one of her friends shared snaps from their evening out and one can’t take their eyes off the star kid. Sharing a series of pictures of their squad, Suhana’s friend Orhan Awatramani wrote, “If u lame that’s a shame u can’t hang with us… obs"

He shared some more images on his Instagram stories. “About the night before last", he wrote about one of the pictures.

Suhana, too, took to her Instagram stories section to give a glimpse of her outfit for the day. Dressed in a strapless blue body-con dress, she posed for the camera holding a blue bag. Her face is not visible in the picture.

A student of film studies course in New York University’s Tisch School of Arts, Suhana has been giving us a glimpse of New York from her perspective. Like any young college student, Suhana also likes to socialise and often posts pictures with her friends on her Instagram handle.

Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.

