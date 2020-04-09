MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Suhana Khan Has A New Display Pic On Instagram

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has changed her display picture on Instagram with a sun-kissed photo. In the image, the 19-year-old looks radiant as she strikes a pose.

The snap was later shared on her fan page, and they simply can’t keep calm. Going gaga over the picture, a user wrote, “So cute, Suhana”.

Another complimented her by saying, “Wonderfully blessed and a light to the darkness... Gorgeous.”

View this post on Instagram

Good morning

A post shared by Suhana khan (@suhana_khan_officiall) on

Earlier, Suhana had shared her images on Instagram flaunting her makeup skills. “Experimenting,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Experimenting💄

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

The star kid is also helping her mother, Gauri Khan, with makeup. Gauri had uploaded an image of her daughter and wrote, “Learning make-up tips, indoor activity”.

Suhana is also taking virtual dance classes from Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja. The screenshot of the online session was shared by the trainer on Instagram. She wrote, "Challenging ourselves with rolls!! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2 #bellydanceclass #bellydanceathome #onlinebellydance #stayhome #skypelessons #artofbellydancewithsanjana #suhanakhan”.

Suhana made her acting debut in the short film The Grey Part of Blue. The romantic-drama depicts the story of a couple, who goes on a two-day road trip.

