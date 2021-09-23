Suhana Khan Has a Splendid Affair With Bodycon Ensembles, Her Latest Instagram Post is Proof

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is unquestionably a rising star. While she is still finishing her education in the United States, she has already become a social media icon. She sets huge style goals for Gen Z and consistently posts some uber-cool fashion design cues on her Instagram. She recently posted 3 pictures of herself in all-black attire on Instagram Stories.

She never misses to dazzle. The freshly posted images show Suhana dressed in a black top with a deep cut neckline and black leather pants. She has chosen a bold glam look with glossy lipstick. Her hair is pulled back into a bun in the centre of the partition. She accessorises her ensemble with a necklace and a locket, and her patterned purse is not to be missed. She's holding her phone and taking selfies in front of the mirror.

Suhana is showing off her toned figure, and it is fair to say that she has kept herself in good shape. She recently posted a photo of herself soaking in the sunshine. “This look is everything,” remarked Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana is on her way to becoming a trendsetter. Bodycon dresses and co-ords have a special place in the closet of this star kid. Her bodycon dresses give an exceptionally stylish look no matter where she is in the world. We had no idea we were losing out on a beautiful summer vacation in Europe until Suhana swung around to wow us with her sienna bodycon dress, which we can easily claim is prettier than the vista ahead of us.

Suhana's debut has been rumoured for some time. According to reports, she would be introduced by Zoya Akhtar in an Archie Comic Adaptation. It will also include Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Khushi Kapoor along with Suhana. The film will be released digitally. Suhana had previously appeared in a number of short films, but this Archie adaptation would be her official foray into the land of Tinsel town.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here