Suhana Khan Hides Face After Crowd Spots Her in Mumbai First Time Since Aryan Khan's Bail; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was spotted in Mumbai for the first time since her brother Aryan Khan was released on bail. The 21-year-old, who had been in the US pursuing her higher studies, was spotted by a crowd in the city on Friday evening.

In a video shared on Instagram, Suhana was seen seated in a car and wading through traffic. However, as soon as she spotted cameras filming her, a startled Suhana immediately tried to hide her face. Eventually, she reached out for her black mask and covered her face. However, she couldn’t leave the spot immediately due to the traffic.

This is the first time that Suhana was spotted since her brother, Aryan Khan was arrested and released on bail in a drug-related case. In October, Aryan was arrested after an alleged raid on a cruise bound to Goa. He was in judicial custody for almost a month.

It is unclear when Suhana returned from the US. However, in November, she had hinted at leaving New York in a post on Instagram. She shared a picture of a billboard pinned to a truck that read, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker.” She shared the post with a heartbroken emoji.

Suhana was studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in New York. She moved to the Big Apple in 2019. However, Suahan spent most of 2020 in India, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. She returned to the US in early 2021 and had been sharing pictures from her life in New York. She also rang in her 21st birthday with friends from the city.

Much like Shah Rukh, Suhana too hopes to pursue a career in acting. Before New York, Suhana was pursuing a course in acting in London. During her time there, Suhana had starred in a few plays, including Romeo Juliet. Shah Rukh had attended one of her plays and praised her on social media.

