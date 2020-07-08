Suhana Khan Holding Brother AbRam's Hand in This Throwback Pic is Sibling Goals

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan kids often turn heads with their fashion statements. And this picture of Suhana Khan with her little brother AbRam is a testimonial to it.
Seemingly clicked during one of the family trips, the snap features Suhana clad in a pink floral dress. She completed her look for the day with a pair of shades and minimum accessories. On the other side, AbRam looked cute as a button in his uber-cool neon outfits. Also, one cannot help but notice how Suhana holds the hand of the tiny tot as he clutches his toy in his hands.
Suhana shares a great bond with AbRam and Aryan and the two keep appearing on her Instagram timeline from time to time. Suhana had dropped a glimpse from Khans’ vacation diaries. The adorable snap featured Suhana with her brothers. In one of the two pictures, Suhana was seen planting a peck on AbRam’s cheek.
Meanwhile, Suhana, who is currently honing her skills at a University in the US, has made her acting debut on YouTube with a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.
The Theodore Gimeno directorial featured Robin Gonella in the lead role. The film narrates the tale of a young couple, who are on a two-day road trip. They are on their way to meet the girl's parents when situations force them to face certain truths about life, love and their relationship.