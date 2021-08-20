Suhana Khan Holidays in Portugal, Drops Stunning Pictures from the Location

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is chilling in Portugal and dropping drool-worthy snippets of her vacation on Instagram Stories. On Thursday, she shared two pictures and they are every bit beautiful. In one of the pictures, Suhana, dressed in a classic LBD, can be seen posing with her side to the camera. In the other picture, she can be seen standing against a stunning sunset backdrop. She accessorised her LBD look with black stilettos and a sling bag. In one of the pictures earlier, she had revealed that she is currently touring Portugal. Her Instagram stories aptly speak for themselves and need no caption – so she didn’t add any.

These are the pictures we are talking about:

Suhana’s latest picture on her Instagram is a photo collage of her mugshot in different filters. “Pick a personality,” she captioned her photo. Its not a surprise that her family and friends dropped in to comment which personality they would prefer – its all of them. See her post here:

A few weeks back, Suhana and Gauri turned photographers for each other on their trip to Serbia. The mother-daughter travel frequently, because Gauri likes to influence her interior design ideas from various cultures of the world. Gauri shared two pictures of themselves standing against the backdrop of church of Saint Sava and accompanied it with these words – “Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do.”

Bollywood superstar SRK married Gauri in 1991. They are also parents to Aryan Khan, 23 and AbRam Khan, 8. Suhana, 21, studied films in London’s Ardingly University and is currently studying in New York University. She has inherited her love for theatre and films from her father. She featured in Theodore Gimeno’s short film The Grey Of The Blue in 2019 – this marked her acting debut. Suhana has also done multiple theatre shows in the past. But she can only join acting professionally after she completes her studies, as per dad SRK’s mandate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here