Suhana Khan In Awe Of Shah Rukh Khan's 8-Pack Abs: 'My Dad Is 56, We Aren't Allowed Excuses'

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has reacted to her actor father’s latest picture from Pathaan. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he flexed over his eight-pack abs. The picture, the first official picture SRK shared from the sets of his upcoming movie Pathaan, has the actor posing shirtless with his eight-pack abs on full display.

While Shah Rukh seems to have shared the picture in response to the trend ‘Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh’ on Twitter, Suhana shared the picture and said that if her father is able to get eight-pack abs at the age of 56, she isn’t allowed any excuses. “Uhhh my dad is 56…we are not allowed excuses #pathaan," she wrote.

Besides Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designer Gauri Khan too was seen fangirling over the look. She shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “Loving the Pathaan vibe."

Advertisement

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s comeback film. The actor has been on a hiatus since Zero was released. The film, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, did not perform well at the box office. SRK had not announced any new movie since the 2018 film. While there were rumours doing the rounds about Pathaan, it wasn’t until earlier this month that SRK announced the project. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Suhana too is gearing for her Bollywood debut. Suhana along with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are said to be making their acting debut with Netflix and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s feature film adaptation of the Archie comics. Pictures of the three dressed up in their character look leaked recently. Besides Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi, the leaked pictures from the sets of the upcoming project also featured Agastya’s elder sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.