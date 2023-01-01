Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, More: The Bollywood Debuts We All Are Waiting For in 2023

After the COVID-hit years, movies returned to theatres in full swing in 2022. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, JugJugg Jeeyo, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, to Ponniyin Selvan: I, we saw a number of blockbusters. While 2022 was a year of movies, 2023 will see some powerful debuts and the comeback of several Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to Bigg Boss OTT sensation Shehnaaz Gill, here is a list of newbies who will make their Bollywood debut in the upcoming year.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing to enter the film industry. She will make her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar's flick The Archies. It will be available on Netflix in 2023. Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica in the film. Netizens are excited to see her first film now that it has been officially announced.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor will make her cinematic debut five years after her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. She will also appear in Zoya's film The Archies alongside Suhana Khan. Khushi had previously shared the official poster of her film on Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by Zoya Akhtar is coming soon only on Netflix."

Agastya Nanda

Apart from Suhana and Khushi, Agastya Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son, will share the screen space with them in The Archies. The shooting schedule of the film has finally been wrapped up. It will be released on Netflix in the upcoming year.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence with the reality show Bigg Boss 13. After making her small-screen debut a few years ago, the actress is now set to take over the big screen with her role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is set to be released on Eid 2023. Gill will also appear in the film alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is set to be released on Diwali 2023.

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin, will make her Bollywood debut next year in Ishq Vishk Rebound. She will be featured opposite Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. The film is directed by Nipun Dharmadikari. Although the movie doesn't feature any big names, it has all the chances to be a surprise hit at the box office.

