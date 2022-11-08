Suhana, Khushi's The Archies Co-star Tara Sharma Gives Them Shoutout, Says 'You Guys Are So Perfect...'

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor received a shoutout from their The Archies co-star, Tara Sharma Saluja recently. The Zoya Akhtar film will mark the debut of these two star kids, along with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Besides them, the film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina, among others. Tara, who plays the mother of one of these actors in the film, took to social media to pen a birthday note for Khushi. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter turned 22 on November 5 this year.

She shared a photo with Suhana and Khushi and wrote, “A v #HappyBirthday & lots of good wishes lovely @khushi05k love from us all…fab @suhanakhan2 in the pic too ❤️ Not on set so not revealing anything but suffice to say it is a pleasure working with and getting to know you lovely ladies and all the rest of the fab cast and crew too ❤️.”

She continued, “My role is only little so time spent not huge but in the time we spend together, must say I am so impressed by all your warmth, professionalism, talent amd humilty ah and sense of fun. All you kids kids! Acha I am sounding like an Aunty now so I better zip it haaha. Hope The Archies is a big success touch wood😀. Lots of love ❤️”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Tara concluded her note by writing, ” PS My standard joke when asked about the film is ‘I’m not Betty, I’m not Veronica, I’m a Mother! Said in a shocked, screachy way that annoys our kids haaha! But in all honestly you guys are so perfect in and for these roles, that I don’t think anyone else would do them justice. Anyone guessing who’s Mum I play? Hint not one of these! #staysafe.”

Take a look at her post:

Agastya has been cast in the role of Archie, while Suhana Khan will play Veronica and Khushi Kapoor will play Betty. The series will release on Netflix in 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here