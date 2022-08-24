Suhana Khan Leaves Papa Shah Rukh Khan Feeling Major 'FOMO' With Her Latest Pics With Aryan, Abram

Shah Rukh Khan did not shy away from confessing that he was feeling FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) when he saw his daughter Suhana Khan’s pictures with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam. The actor is currently in Chennai, shooting for Atlee’s Jawan with Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara.

On Tuesday, Suhana shared a happy picture with Aryan and AbRam from a recent shoot. In the picture, the Khan kids huddled up and posed with big smiles for the camera. She shared the picture with three monkey emojis in the caption. Shah Rukh Khan took to the comments and wrote, “My little Circus – Big time FOMO!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

SRK had also commented on Aryan’s recent picture featuring the Khan siblings. Taken during the same shoot, Aryan made a comeback on the social media platform after a year and showered the siblings with love. For their family pictures, Aryan opted for a green tee with a lighter green jacket while Suhana looked gorgeous in a blue denim outfit. AbRam looked cute in a black hoodie and pants. Sharing the picture, Aryan wrote, “Hat-trick.”

Shah Rukh Khan had the cutest reaction to the pictures. Taking to the comments section, he asked, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!” Aryan gave him a cheeky reply, leaving the internet in splits. “I’ll send them to you the next time I post…. so probably in a few years haha,” he wrote. Several fans replied with laughing emojis.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Jawan. The actor landed in Chennai on Sunday to shoot for the film with Deepika Padukone. The actress is reportedly playing a cameo in the film. Suhana on the other hand is set to make her Bollywood acting debut with the Netflix project The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here