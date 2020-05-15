Suhana Khan Looks Absolute Diva In Her Makeup-free Photoshoot, Mom Gauri Khan Shares Pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who studies in the US, is currently in Mumbai with family during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She is undoubtedly one of the most awaited star kids on the block.

On Thursday, Suhana did a photoshoot at her home amid the lockdown and, the photographer was none other than her mother Gauri Khan. Suhana looked an absolute diva in the pictures as she posed in a strapless top and jeans.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared two pictures of her darling daughter and wrote, "No hair! No make up! Just my photography!."

The photo has been garnering several likes and comments from Suhana's fans as well as Bollywood celebrities. Manish Malhotra wrote "gorgeous." While Sussanne Khan commented, "Gorgeous little doll Suhana."

Suhana's best friend, actor Ananya Panday quipped, "I like this top sue! But ur never gonna lemme borrow." (sic)

Earlier in the day, Suhana took to her Instagram story to share a sun-kissed throwback picture of herself. In the snap, the star kid can be seen sporting fusion outfit which includes a reddish rust-coloured crop top which she teamed with olive green pants.

The snap seems to be clicked in Kolkata during her cousin Alia Chhibba’s wedding last year. She had attended the function with her mother Gauri.

One can also safely assume that photo is of the wedding as the henna design on her hand and the attire that she is wearing is exactly matching with her look for the wedding.