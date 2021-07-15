Suhana Khan Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Her Backless Dress, See Photo

King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has recently posted some mesmerizing photos of herself in a stunning backless black dress. The oh-so-talented daughter plans to follow in the footsteps of her father. She already has quite a bit of a cult following on her Instagram handle, where friends and fans shower her with love over the gorgeous photos.

In the latest picture, she seems to be dancing the night away. As expected, her style is off the charts with her makeup and hair complimenting in every way. Sharing the photo, she wrote “Red moon low in the sky."

As soon as the pic was uploaded, it broke the internet. The post was filled with lovely comments showering her with love. "Ahhhhh u are so stunning," one of her fans remarked, while another commented, "You look so amazing."

Suhana is now in New York and based on her social media posts, she is having the time of her life. She recently published a slew of sun-kissed photos that captivated many. Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, commented on the post with a heart eyes emoji. Shanaya Kapoor, who is slated to make her Bollywood debut shortly, also commented on her bestie's picture. "ARE U REAL?" she asked.

Suhana celebrated her birthday older in May. Several photos and videos from the celebration went popular on social media. She just put "twenty-one" besides a stunning photo of herself to mark the day.

We have high hopes for the daughter of SRK, and we know she won’t let us down. Her rise is imminent owing to her talent that can already be seen by her loyal followers. It is only a matter of time when the daughter of the king of romance becomes the queen of Bollywood herself.

