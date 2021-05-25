Suhana Khan Looks Sizzling Hot in Cutout Black Dress As She Poses With Her Girl Gang

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, got decked up for a glam outing with her girl squad. Her friend, Palmer Wells, took to Instagram to share a picture of them, all wearing black dresses, and captioned it, “The ladies.” The New York skyline could be seen behind them. In the photo, Suhana is seen donning a cutout dress. She dropped heart emojis on the post. Even though comments were restricted for the public, their close friends complimented Suhana and other girls. “Who gave u a license to be this hot? Should be illegal,” one Instagram user wrote. “The 4 most beautiful ladies in the world,” another said, while a third commented, “Jaw. Dropped.”

Suhana Khan’s Instagram profile is a sheer delight. She often shares her gorgeous pictures showing off her enviable curves and killer physique. Suhana recently celebrated her 21st birthday in New York. She has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England’s Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.

