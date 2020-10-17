Suhana Khan Looks Stunning As She Poses in Mom Gauri Khan's Outfit

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a born diva and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The fashionista often takes the internet by storm with her stunning fashion picks and sartorial choices. Recently, Suhana shared a gorgeous photo of herself on social media while she chose to pose in her mother Gauri Khan’s dress. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Gonna post this before I stare at it long enough to start hating it.”

As soon as she shared the picture, her friends flooded the comment section with their reactions. One of her friends named Athena wrote, “I want that dress!!!” to which Suhana replied, “It’s my mums.” Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped emojis in the comment.

Gauri and Suhana often share stunning pictures on social media. Recently, Gauri shared an adorable picture of Suhana on her Instagram and wrote, “No hair !!!!! No make-up !!!! Just my photography!!!!”

Meanwhile, Suhana recently called out all the negative statements made on her social media comment section due to her skin complexion. She shared the screenshots of the comments which she has been receiving on her social media and penned a hard-hitting note to slam such people.

In the long note, she wrote that she has been getting such comments from the age of 12. Her post reads, “This isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

Suhana is currently in UAE with her dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan for IPL 2020.