Suhana Khan Looks Stunning in Her Black Dress in Golden Hour Pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared beautiful pictures of herself in her Instagram Stories. In the pictures she is wearing a simple yet very elegant look black dress with a pair of stylish pencil heels. To complete her look, she has opted for a sling bag and some quirky accessories. She is currently vacationing in Portugal. In the pictures she has posed on a bridge at the time of sunset. The snap clicked during the golden hour showcases sun kissed waters and huge trees.

In the subsequent photo she has taken her sling bag vertically instead of diagonally and is leaning on the bridge. She has also gathered her hair well on one side and has bent her face slightly towards the left so that the photo angle is accurate. The open skies and greenery in the background of the snap are only adding to the beauty and aesthetic to the image.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama reported that Suhana will soon be launched by ace director Zoya Khan. The two of them will be teaming up for a apparent web series that is scheduled to release on Netflix. The two are said to be teaming up for an Indian version of an International comic book on Archie. The casting of the show has not been finalised, but if the rumour mill is to be believed then Suhana will be seen in an important role.

Suhana has previously acted in a 10-minute short film titled, 'The Grey Part of Blue’. She had garnered a lot of good wishes and appreciation for her role in the short film which was directed by Theodore Gimeno. Apart from Suhana, Robin Gonella too had an integral role. Till now neither Suhana nor Shah Rukh have broken their silence on the topic of her Bollywood launch.

