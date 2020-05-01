Suhana Khan Makes A Gorgeous Rap Artist; Check Out Her Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are spending quality time at home during COVID-19 lockdown with their adorable children - daughter, Suhana and sons, Aryan and AbRam.

Suhana is one of the most sought after star kids around. Recently, we came across a recording of Suhana in action that is going viral online.

In the clip, we saw the beautiful diva rapping away a track playing in the background with exceeding enthusiasm. Suhana surely has the knack for it as she gestures like a rapper with her hands.

Suhana has been spending her quarantine time to enhance her make-up skills. She looks an absolute stunner in the image she posted on her social media page.

A still from the photoshoot was shared by her designer mother on Instagram.



“Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..,”captioned Gauri.

While Suhana is pursuing higher education in New York, her elder brother is studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California. Aryan is best known for lending his voice in the 2019 animation release The Lion King as Simba alongside father, Shah Rukh Khan, who voiced Mufasa for the Hindi dubbed version.

Going by the grapevine, Aryan will assist filmmaker Karan Johar for his upcoming magnum opus Takht.

