Suhana Khan Oozes Hotness As She Enjoys Pool Party With Girl Gang, Pics Go Viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is proving to be a water baby and lately has been raising temperatures on social media. In a picture posted by one of her fan accounts, the star kid was seen having fun at a pool party. Suhana had all the social media murmuring when her pool party pictures surfaced online. The girl gang was seen flaunting their best swimsuits in the alluring pictures.

Recently, Suhana made headlines for her 21st birthday bash over the weekend. She was seen having a gala time in the US, where she currently resides. Right now, Suhana is studying films at New York University. After which, the star kid is likely to debut in Bollywood. Previously there have been multiple rumours about her debut but none could see daylight and eventually faded. The actress is willing to hone her skills and patiently wait for the right opportunity instead of rushing.

During her time in NYC, Suhana has been treating fans with glamorous pictures of herself and her lavish lifestyle. She has been sharing glimpses from her apartment, a peek into her parties, and fashionable outfits of the day.

While Suhana has been very clear with her aim to be an ace actress, her big brother Aryan has not yet spoken about his career choice. He graduated from college this year with a bachelor’s degree in film and television studies. It is to be seen whether the handsome hunk will debut as an actor or director. Recently, Aryan was spotted at the sets of his father’s upcoming movie, Pathan. The shooting of the movie has been paused, owing to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic which has engulfed the country.

