'It's Annoying': Suhana Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled in Her First Ever Interview

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has taken the internet by storm multiple times in the past. At such a young age, Suhana Khan is already a rising fashionista who never fails to make an appearance worth talking about. A teen-icon, she turns the lenses of paparazzi whenever she's out even for a casual hangout.The 18-year-old is quite popular on the Internet, too. She has a solid fan base and has several dedicated fan clubs on social media that regularly share photos from her casual outings and holidays. However, some of her pictures often attract haters and trolls.(Photo: Suhana Khan/ File photo/ Yogen Shah)In her first-ever interview with Vogue magazine, Suhana has opened up about how she deals with vicious online abuse."At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence.(Photo: Suhana Khan/ Vogue India Instagram)"I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems," Suhana told the leading magazine.Meanwhile, Suhana made a debut appearance on a magazine cover for Vogue India’s August issue. The cover, which was launched by Shah Rukh himself on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai, had Suhana looking her gorgeous best.