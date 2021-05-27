Suhana Khan Posts Adorable Throwback Video Wish Brother AbRam a Happy Birthday

Sending her love from New York, Suhana Khan is ensuring that her younger brother AbRam feels special on his birthday. Daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared a throwback video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday that captured a cute moment shared by two siblings. In the video, Suhana is seen recording the clip in selfie mode as she calls her younger brother. Wearing red swimming shorts, AbRam emerges from the swimming pool and looks into the camera as his sister calls him. Suhana then asks AbRam for a peck on the cheek, and the adorable younger brother obliges.

The star kid, who turned eight on Thursday, has been receiving birthday wishes not only from his family members but from close friends of Suhana as well.

Actress Ananya Panday also sent her birthday wishes for the youngest Khan sibling through her Instagram Stories. The 22-year-old actress shared a picture of hers where she is seen sitting next to AbRam, who was dressed up in a Spider-Man costume. Captioning the picture, Ananya wished a happy birthday to “Bram.”

The youngest of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s three kids, AbRam was born through surrogacy on May 27, 2013. While the couple’s eldest son Aryan and daughter Suhana are overseas for higher education, AbRam lives with his parents in Mumbai and is the apple of their eyes.

Last week, Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday in New York. Studying film and acting at New York University, Suhana shared pictures of her birthday celebrations with friends last week on her Instagram handle. Wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Gauri shared a photograph of Suhana on her social media handle last week.

Talking about the eldest sibling, Aryan recently graduated from college this year with a Bachelor's degree in film and television studies. However, it is skeptical whether the handsome hunk will debut as an actor or director. Recently, Aryan was spotted at the sets of his father’s upcoming movie, Pathan. The shooting of the movie has been paused, owing to the disastrous second wave of coronavirus pandemic which has engulfed the country.

