GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Suhana Khan Reveals the Coolest Trait She Shares With Father Shah Rukh Khan in This BTS Video; Watch

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Suhana Khan is seen sporting various outfits and posing like a pro for her debut magazine cover.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 7:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suhana Khan Reveals the Coolest Trait She Shares With Father Shah Rukh Khan in This BTS Video; Watch
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Suhana Khan is seen sporting various outfits and posing like a pro for her debut magazine cover.
Loading...
Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan made her debut on a magazine cover. The superstar dad launched the magazine at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, which are hosted by GQ India‘s sister publication. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the 18-year-old is seen sporting various outfits and posing like a pro.

In a behind-the-scenes video, shared by Gauri Khan, the young lady introduces herself for the very first time ever on camera and answers a couple of interesting questions. She also revealed a few secrets about herself, SRK, and many other details.

Talking about the coolest trait she shares with her father, she says, “I don’t know if it’s cool, but we both are shy.”

Revealing a secret that nobody knows about her, she says, “I have crooked fingers.”

Watch the video:



Talking about his daughter's first-ever magazine cover, Khan said, "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan's daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has. And I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. Insha Allah (God willing), she will work hard towards it."

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...