Suhana Khan Reveals the Coolest Trait She Shares With Father Shah Rukh Khan in This BTS Video; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan made her debut on a magazine cover. The superstar dad launched the magazine at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, which are hosted by GQ India‘s sister publication. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the 18-year-old is seen sporting various outfits and posing like a pro.In a behind-the-scenes video, shared by Gauri Khan, the young lady introduces herself for the very first time ever on camera and answers a couple of interesting questions. She also revealed a few secrets about herself, SRK, and many other details.Talking about the coolest trait she shares with her father, she says, “I don’t know if it’s cool, but we both are shy.”Revealing a secret that nobody knows about her, she says, “I have crooked fingers.”Watch the video:Talking about his daughter's first-ever magazine cover, Khan said, "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan's daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has. And I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. Insha Allah (God willing), she will work hard towards it."