Suhana Khan Unfazed by Criticism Following Debut Vogue Photoshoot; Holidays in Venice with Friends

Last week, Suhana Khan drew a lot of flak across social media for making it on Vogue's cover without having done anything to deserve it.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
Suhana Khan for Vogue. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Seems like Suhana Khan is unfazed by all the criticism that came her way post her debut cover shoot with fashion magazine Vogue. Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur-producer Gauri Khan, Suhana, who has time and again taken the social media world by storm with her stunning photographs, is currently holidaying in Venice with her friends.

Several fan pages of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter posted photos of her posing in a gondola with a friend in the Italian city. In the pictures that surfaced on Thursday, Suhana can be seen sporting an off-shoulder floral printed dress, looking every bit the diva that she aspires to be.

Take a look.

A post shared by suhana (@suhana.khan.22) on



At such a young age, Suhana is already a rising fashionista who never fails to make an appearance worth talking about. A teen-icon, she turns the lenses of paparazzi whenever she's out even for a casual hangout.

However, it was her maiden photoshoot that did not go down too well with online users. She drew a lot of flak across social media for making it on Vogue's cover without having done anything to deserve it. Netizens questioned her credentials and blamed her for denying someone 'worthy' a big opportunity like that.

Meanwhile, in her debut interview, Suhana opened up about online trolls and how she deals with them. She said, "At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence."

"I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems," Suhana told the leading magazine.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
