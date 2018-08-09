English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suhana Khan Unfazed by Criticism Following Debut Vogue Photoshoot; Holidays in Venice with Friends
Last week, Suhana Khan drew a lot of flak across social media for making it on Vogue's cover without having done anything to deserve it.
Suhana Khan for Vogue. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Seems like Suhana Khan is unfazed by all the criticism that came her way post her debut cover shoot with fashion magazine Vogue. Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur-producer Gauri Khan, Suhana, who has time and again taken the social media world by storm with her stunning photographs, is currently holidaying in Venice with her friends.
Several fan pages of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter posted photos of her posing in a gondola with a friend in the Italian city. In the pictures that surfaced on Thursday, Suhana can be seen sporting an off-shoulder floral printed dress, looking every bit the diva that she aspires to be.
Take a look.
At such a young age, Suhana is already a rising fashionista who never fails to make an appearance worth talking about. A teen-icon, she turns the lenses of paparazzi whenever she's out even for a casual hangout.
However, it was her maiden photoshoot that did not go down too well with online users. She drew a lot of flak across social media for making it on Vogue's cover without having done anything to deserve it. Netizens questioned her credentials and blamed her for denying someone 'worthy' a big opportunity like that.
Meanwhile, in her debut interview, Suhana opened up about online trolls and how she deals with them. She said, "At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence."
"I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems," Suhana told the leading magazine.
Also Watch
Several fan pages of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter posted photos of her posing in a gondola with a friend in the Italian city. In the pictures that surfaced on Thursday, Suhana can be seen sporting an off-shoulder floral printed dress, looking every bit the diva that she aspires to be.
Take a look.
At such a young age, Suhana is already a rising fashionista who never fails to make an appearance worth talking about. A teen-icon, she turns the lenses of paparazzi whenever she's out even for a casual hangout.
However, it was her maiden photoshoot that did not go down too well with online users. She drew a lot of flak across social media for making it on Vogue's cover without having done anything to deserve it. Netizens questioned her credentials and blamed her for denying someone 'worthy' a big opportunity like that.
Meanwhile, in her debut interview, Suhana opened up about online trolls and how she deals with them. She said, "At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence."
"I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems," Suhana told the leading magazine.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
- Naveen Polishetty's Rant on Why Staying Extra Hours in Office isn't Achievement is Going Viral
- Amazon Freedom Sale: OnePlus 6, Honor View 10, Oppo Realme 1 And More on Heavy Discounts
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...