Suhana Khan Sends Birthday Wishes to Friend Manavi Gaur With Stunning Picture

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is quite regular on her Instagram handle where she shares a glimpse of her New York life as she pursues her higher studies in the American mega city. However, the 20-year-old makes sure that she showers her friends with love on their birthdays.On Tuesday, Suhana posted a picture on her social media handle wishing her friend Manavi Gaur on her birthday. The photograph shared by the star-kid also gave fans a glimpse of Manavi’s boyfriend Arjun Chhiba, who happens to be Suhana’s cousin.

In the picture posted on Instagram Story, Manavi is seen flanked by Suhana and Arjun. Captioning the picture, Suhana wished Manavi a happy birthday. Suhana is looking elegant in her long tresses and black outfit, while Manavi is seen wearing a denim jacket sitting next to her boyfriend Arjun who is in a black t-shirt.

Manavi also received special birthday wishes from Arjun who shared a picture of the two of them from Dubai downtown on Tuesday,wearing a denim jacket over a black t-shirt and sunglasses. Manavi was seen in a silver satin blouse and denim jeans as she stood next to her boyfriend. Captioning the post, Arjun wished Manavi a happy ‘silver’ birthday to his ‘baby girl’. He also raised a toast to their ‘forever twinning’ tradition in silver but mentioned that they have no pictures of them.

Meanwhile, Suhana and Manavi seem to share a close friendship. The two have featured in each other’s social media posts quite often. In an Instagram post from 2020, Manavi shared a picture with Suhana and her cousin Alia Chhiba. The trio were seen having a good time in the city of Dubai. Captioning the post, Manavi described the picture and the day as one of the best times with her “girlies”.

Suhana moved to New York for higher studies after she finished high school from Ardingly College in England. Even though she has not made her Bollywood debut yet, Suhana has already garnered a fan-following on social media with over 1.6 million followers.

