Suhana Khan has the best reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s record-breaking opening day box office collection. Pathaan was released on Wednesday, marking SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four long years. With reviews favouring Shah Rukh, audiences also showered the movie with love. As a result, Pathaan collected a whopping Rs Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore) on Day 1. The film recorded Rs 106 crore worldwide.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a post about the box office collection of Pathaan and used an emoji showing a face holding back happy tears. The reaction has us emotional!

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after four years, and audiences thoroughly enjoy it. The film surpassed the Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day. The film also broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore).

On Wednesday night, a screening of the Siddharth Anand directorial was held at Yash Raj studios and several prominent names from the industry were present including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan among others. Suhana and Ananya Panday also joined the stars for the special screening.

Ananya took to social media to share a picture with Suhana Khan from the screening. Their close friend Shananya, too, seemed to be a part of the screening, going by her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, News18’s review of Pathaan reads, “The action sequences in the film are top-notch. You can’t help but cheer, whistle, and clap for Deepika as she performs some challenging jujutsu stunts. There’s also a solo action sequence featuring her wielding the deadly Gatling gun, which truly blows your mind. Pathaan’s introduction scene as he combats the bad guys is remarkable and with the striking and stylized background music, it is pure gold."

“The fight sequence with Pathaan and Tiger (yes, Salman Khan has a rather long-ish cameo) is a treat. For those who grew up on a staple diet of the 1990s Bollywood, there’s nothing better than watching and revelling in the banter and the camaraderie between two of the biggest superstars of the country!" the review added.

