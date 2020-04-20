MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Suhana Khan Shares Blurry Yet Beautiful Sunset Pic, See Here

Suhana Khan Shares Blurry Yet Beautiful Sunset Pic, See Here

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a blurry yet beautiful glimpse into how she is spending time amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a blurry yet beautiful glimpse into how she is spending time amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Instagram Story, Suhana shared a blurry photograph of herself gazing at the sunset from the balcony of Mannat, SRK's plush bungalow.

While the picture is hazy, it is obvious that Suhana is enjoying the sunset. She stands at her balcony overlooking the sea and the sun sporting casuals with her hair open.

trur

Last month, Suhana showed how she is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown. She posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up.

"Experimenting," she captioned the images.

View this post on Instagram

Experimenting💄

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Gauri too posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 655k followers on her Instagram. Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called "The Grey Part of Blue".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres