Suhana Khan Shares Dreamy View of New York Skyline from Her Apartment; See Pic

Suhana Khan, who was recently holidaying in Portugal, has returned to New York City, where she is currently studying. The young diva on Monday shared a glimpse of her cozy New York apartment. Suhana, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is quite active on Instagram.

In the new photo, Suhana Khan is sporting sweatpants and a crop top and can be seen napping on a couch with her back towards the camera. She faces a stunning view of the New York cityscape. The view from Suhana Khan’s New York apartment is quite breath-taking.

Suhana usually shares pictures of herself and her friends on her Instagram profile. She has a massive fan following of 2 million on the platform.

Suhana will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web film based on the globally celebrated Archies comics for Netflix. According to reports, Zoya is currently working on the script and is planning to take this project on floors by the end of this year.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan are also rumoured to be starring in the project along with Suhana. There is a strong buzz about Suhana and Khushi playing Betty and Veronica respectively.

