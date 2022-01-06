Suhana Khan Shares First Post of 2022, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Fangirl Over Her Sunkissed Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared her first Instagram post of the year. The 21-year-old took to the social media platform and shared a bunch of pictures in which she’s seen posing during the golden hour.

Suhana wore an animal print dress with minimal make-up and her hair was left loose. She was seen lying on a white couch and striking different poses for the camera. Sharing the post, Suhana wrote, “wait lemme pose for u." Her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section and praised her.

Ananya wrote, “Glg", which means good-looking girl. Shanaya commented, “sue" with a string of heart emojis. Ananya’s mother, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey called Suhana ‘stunning’.

Suhana has been studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. However, in November, Suhana had hinted at leaving New York. She shared a post on Instagram of a moving truck, with the lines, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it. She had shared the post with a heartbroken emoji.

Much like Shah Rukh, Suhana too aspires to become an actor. She has already starred in a few plays during her acting course in London, one of which was Romeo and Juliet. Shah Rukh had attended the play and was all praise for his daughter in an Instagram post. “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team," he had said, sharing a picture of Suhana from the show. Suhana also starred in a short film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh too has been busy with work. While he has stayed away from the spotlight since his son Aryan Khan got bail in the drugs case, Shah Rukh was photographed on the sets of a film last month.

