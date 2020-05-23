Suhana Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Lockdown Birthday with a Stunning Slo-mo Video

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana turned 20 on Friday. Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the star kid celebrated the special day at her residence Mannat in Mumbai. While Suhana probably couldn't go out with her friends, she found an at-home way to celebrate and make merry.

Giving her Instagram family a sneak peek of her day, Suhana shared stunning slo-mo videos of herself on the photo-sharing app.

Dressed in a floor-length spaghetti strap dress, Suhana posed for the cameras as swift winds flew through her hair. Posing for a seemingly at-home photoshoot, Suhana looked gorgeous, to say the least.

Suhana's got a loving birthday wish close friend and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Sharing a throwback picture from their vacation, Ananya wrote on social media that she was missing meeting Suhana.

"The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever (sic)," Ananya captioned her birthday wish for Suhana.

In the candid snap of the two friends, Suhana and Ananya both are sporting casual attires. While Suhana opts for a ganji and long skirt in black, Ananya looks pretty in her shirt-dress. The picturesque location makes the moment of the two memorable and beautiful. A perfect memory to cherish life long.

Responding to Ananya's wish, Suhana wrote, "I love youu thank you (sic)."

