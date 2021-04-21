Suhana Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Quaint Bedroom in New York Apartment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a glimpse of her quaint bedroom in New York apartment. She posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story which appears to be taken in her bedroom.

In the selfie, she has worn high-waist baggy jeans with an olive green crop top and white sneakers. Her bedroom had wooden flooring, cosy bed, sleek bedside table and revolving chair, all in different shades of white.

Earlier, she had given a glimpse of her apartment. She had shared a photo capturing sunset from the balcony of her apartment in the high-rise building. Uploading the picture in the Instagram story, she left it uncaptioned but added a home emoticon.

Along with delighting her fans with a sneak peek into her life, she has always been vocal about the issues related to racism or nasty trolling she has to face due to her complexion.

“I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she had written in her post.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here