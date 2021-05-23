Suhana Khan Shares Pic in Green Dress, Ananya Panday Calls Her 'Tinkerbell'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned a year older on May 22. She took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself and captioned it, “Twentyone".

Suhana’s childhood friend and actress Ananya Pandey took to the comments section of the post and called her, “Tinkerbell".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Earlier, Ananya had shared some adorable throwback pictures on her social media handle to make her bestie’s day extra special. In one of the pictures, she can be seen hugging Suhana. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf."

After spending a major part of 2020 in Mumbai, due to the coronavirus lockdown, Suhana went back to college in New York. She has been sharing glimpses of her life there with friends on social media. The aspiring actress is quite the influencer, who keeps setting fashion goals with her photos and outfits on Instagram.

Suhana’s older brother Aryan has graduated from the University of Southern California (USC). Recently, a leaked picture of Aryan from his graduation ceremony from the university started doing the rounds of the Internet. Aryan was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

