Suhana Khan Shares Stunning Pic with Cousin, Explains Why Her was Head was Cropped

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is very vocal on social media. The 20-year-old is seen propagating social changes and raising her voice against colour bias and body shaming. She also shares some breathtaking pictures on her social media feeds that leaves her with an increasing list of admirers. Earlier today, Suhana shared a picture with cousin Alia Chhiba.

Taking to the story feature in the popular photo-sharing app, Suhana posted the photo and expressed how she was missing her cousin. She also explained why some part of her head was cut out from the picture.

Wearing a blue and white printed dress, Suhana had her long hair open and pushed back as she faced sideways to the camera. Beside her, Alia can be seen posing with her left hand in her hair as she stares into the distance. She had a neon green top under a white shrug.

As the caption, Suhana wrote: “My heads cut off bc I’m too tall” and added: “Miss you @aliachhiba”.

Soon, Alia shared the upload on her Instagram story. She left an emoji of being hurt along with the words: “Miss you” with a rainbow emoticon below the picture.

Going by Suhana’s outfit, it seems like the picture is from mid October as Suhana had uploaded a gorgeous picture of her wearing the same dress. Presumingly plopped on top of a divan or bed, Suhana went cheeky with the caption and wrote: “gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it”.

Earlier, it was reported (https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/suhana-khan-has-her-style-on-point-in-diane-von-furstenberg-silk-wrap-dress-2989589.html) that the wrap dress has been designed by famous designer Diane von Furstenberg and is worth Rs 35,750. The silk dress featured wrap-detail at the front with quarter sleeves.