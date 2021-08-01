Suhana Khan Shares 'Therapeutic' Hand-made Sketch of Mom Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is quite active on social media. The young star-kid often shares gorgeous photos from New York where she is currently studying. Suhana also shares glimpses of her hobbies and interests on the photo-sharing app. Recently, Suhana took to Instagram Stories to draw a sketch of her mother, designer Gauri Khan. In the animated-style sketch, Gauri can be seen sporting dangling earrings.

In the video, Suhana can be seen writing “MOM" with a heart emoji. She also tagged her mother, who later reposted the story.

Gauri also reposted the story and wrote, “Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic."

Meanwhile, Suhana recently took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures from a latest photoshoot. She wore a white tank top and denim shorts as she posed in front of a pool. She wrote, “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford." Her dad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture??? (sic)"

She also shared a picture from a party with her friends. She could be seen donning a gorgeous black dress. She captioned the post, “red moon low in the sky."

Meanwhile, Suhana will also be stepping into Bollywood, according to SRK. She is currently pursuing film studies course from the New York University. Her elder brother Aaryan, on the other hand does not want to act but wants to become a filmmaker. He was recently spotted in the sets of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.

