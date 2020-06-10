Suhana Khan Sings Special Duet for BFF Ananya Panday, Watch Video

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday have time and again proved their friendship is everlasting.

Recently, a throwback video of Suhana singing a special duet for her bestie Ananya has cropped up on Instagram, thereby reaffirming their bonhomie. In the adorable unseen clip, the 20-year-old along with her friend is seen attempting to sing the Dheeme Dheeme track from Ananya’s film titled Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The upbeat number is sung by Tony Kakkar. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, also starred Karthik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednaker.

The caption over the video revealed that the clip was shared on Suhana’s birthday. On May 22, she turned 20. “Special duet for @ananyapandy,” read another caption.



On Suhana’s birthday, Ananya shared a throwback photograph of herself with her BFF on Instagram. The Student of the Year 2 actress wrote, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever.”





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film will see Ishaan play the role of a Mumbai cab driver. The project is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more