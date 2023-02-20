Suhana Khan Smiles Cutely With a Bouquet of Flowers as She Vacations With Cousin Alia, Mom Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. The aspiring actress, who recently wrapped the shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, is also making sure to spend time with her family amid her work commitments. She spent her weekend with her cousin Alia Chhiba, who also shared a stunning picture of Suhana on her Instagram stories. On early Monday, Alia posted a beautiful shot of her cousin holding a bouquet of flowers at a flower shop.

Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in a light peach turtleneck outfit, which she paired with a beige jacket. She tied her hair neatly in a bun and completed her look with gold earrings.

See Suhana Khan’s photo shared by cousin Alia Chhiba:

Suhana Khan, who has studied theatre in London and even featured in a short film, will play the role of Veronica in The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the all-time hit series. Apart from Suhana Khan, the film will also feature late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi, as well as, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Khushi will feature as Betty and Agastya Nanda as Archies in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

The shooting for The Archies started in April last year and got completed by the end of the year. It is expected to release in theatres this year.

Suhana Khan is reportedly dating Agastya Nanda, who is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. The rumours about them being in a relationship started when Suhana, on her 22nd birthday, posted some pictures from the sets of The Archies. In one of the images, she is seen sitting next to Agastya.

Suhana Khan is attending Bollywood parties and signing up for new work before her big debut. Recently, she was spotted at a get-together for showbiz members. She wore a bodycon mini-dress, which came with one-shoulder detailing at the event.

Suhana is Shah Rukh and Gauri’s middle child. Their eldest son is Aryan and youngest one is AbRam. Aryan is planning to enter Bollywood as a director soon.

