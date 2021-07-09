Suhana Khan Strikes a 'Golden' Pose in New Insta Post, Shanaya Kapoor Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is quite the ‘golden girl’ in her Friday post on Instagram. In a gorgeous picture she posted on social media, the afternoon golden glow falls on Suhana, as she holds a faraway look in her eyes. She is dressed in a fitted strappy top paired with faux leather pants, and has her lustrous locks open.

Suhana captioned the image with a couple of face emojis.

Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, commented on the picture, saying: “Are u real."

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped two love emojis.

After spending a major part of 2020 in Mumbai, due to the coronavirus lockdown, Suhana went back to college in New York. She has been sharing glimpses of her life there with friends on social media. The aspiring actress is quite the influencer, who keeps setting fashion goals with her photos and outfits on Instagram.

