Suhana Khan Strikes Stunning Poses in Bodycon Co-ords with BFFs at Party in New York

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has her fashion game down pat, which is evident from her social media posts. The aspiring actress has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and loves to share updates about her activities.

In her latest post, Suhana has shared a bunch of photos from a recent party where she is posing with her friends. The 20-year-old looks stunning in a neutral bodycon co-ord set and has been getting compliments on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Suhana said, "l8r, not. now." Take a look:

Earlier, she had given a glimpse of Valentine's Day celebration in New York with the rest of her friends.

Suhana has been pursuing higher studies in New York, and was in India for several months after the coronavirus outbreak. She recently flew back and visuals of Shah Rukh Khan dropping her off at the airport in his swanky red car had surfaced on social media.

Mom Gauri Khan had said that her daughter was keeping busy with her projects and online classes all through the lockdown. Suhana's acting aspirations are also well known.

