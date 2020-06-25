Suhana Khan Supports HUL's Decision to Axe 'Fair' from Fair and Lovely

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will stop using the word 'Fair' in the flagship brand 'Fair & Lovely' with a "more inclusive vision of beauty". The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones, HUL said.

HUL announced on Thursday the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely. Taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely'. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and HUL expects to change the name in the next few months. The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones.

The Fair and Lovely brand has been criticized by some sections for promoting fairness as a symbol of beauty in an Indian milieu where diversity of skin tones is prevalent.

Responding to HUL's decision to rebrand its product, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana hailed the company's move. She shared a post regarding the same on her social media timeline. It must be recalled that Suhana herself has faced prejudice based on her skin colour while her pictures are circulated on social media every now and then.

Meanwhile, HUL also removed from Fair & Lovely's packaging, words such as 'fair/fairness', 'white/whitening', and 'light/lightening' that could indicate a fairness-led transformation. The cameo with two faces showing shade transformation, as well as the shade guides were removed from the packs. The Company will continue to evolve its advertising, to feature women of different skin tones, representative of the variety of beauty across India.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more