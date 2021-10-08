Suhana Khan Takes Gauri Khan on Trip Down Memory Lane on Birthday, Shares Vintage Pic With Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan had a warm wish for her mother Gauri Khan on her birthday as she took to social media to share a throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri. In the vintage photo, which seems to be from a photoshoot in the 90s, Shah Rukh and Gauri strike a romantic pose with the latter lying down on the former’s arms. Suhana captioned the photo as, “Happy birthday ma " Actress Ananya Panday, who is also Suhana’s childhood friend left a heart emoji in the comment section.

Gauri’s good friend and Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, too, left a warm wish for her. She shared a collage of the two and wrote, “Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads.. I Love you loads ♥️♥️♥️ #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless"

Suhana and Sussanne’s posts come at a time when her family is awaiting the release of her brother Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. His bail application will be heard today, on Gauri Khan’s birthday.

Several industry colleagues of SRK and his fans have rallied behind him in these difficult times.

Hrithik Roshan on Thursday penned an emotional note for Aryan and said the tough times will only make him stronger. Roshan has been a good friend of Shah Rukh for many years.

Earlier this week, Sussanne too came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri. Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have also expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh.

Before this Salman Khan and his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home to show their support.

