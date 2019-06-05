Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
A mirror selfie of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, showing her ATM card stuffed into the back of her mobile cover, has generated curiosity about her bank balance.
A latest mirror selfie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, with her ATM card showing, has grabbed the attention of social media users. Suhana, 19, is one of the most talked-about Bollywood star kids on social media - for her looks or hangout sessions. Her fashionable photos always create a stir on social media, be it from family weddings or on outings with her famous parents.
The photograph in news is the profile picture of Suhana's private Instagram account. She is seen clicking a mirror seflie, dressed in a strapless top that is accessorised with minimal jewellery. But more than her looks, it is her ATM card stuffed inside the back cover of her mobile that is being talked about.
One social media user commented, "Woh card mujhe de de thakur...(Give that card to me)." Another user wrote, "ATM card in her mobile cover. There's definitely few crores in it for daily expenses, lucky girl."
Here's the picture that went viral:
Some users found Suhana's photograph relatable to their own personal habits. "Same pinch," an Instagram user commented. "Oh she keeps her ATM card like every other common person," the user added.
Suhana is currently studying in London. Last year, she was featured on Vogue India's August edition. It had created a buzz on social media, with people wondering what she had done to be on the cover of the magazine.
