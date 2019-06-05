Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has

A mirror selfie of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, showing her ATM card stuffed into the back of her mobile cover, has generated curiosity about her bank balance.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
A mirror selfie of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, showing her ATM card stuffed into the back of her mobile cover, has generated curiosity about her bank balance.
Loading...

A latest mirror selfie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, with her ATM card showing, has grabbed the attention of social media users. Suhana, 19, is one of the most talked-about Bollywood star kids on social media - for her looks or hangout sessions. Her fashionable photos always create a stir on social media, be it from family weddings or on outings with her famous parents.

The photograph in news is the profile picture of Suhana's private Instagram account. She is seen clicking a mirror seflie, dressed in a strapless top that is accessorised with minimal jewellery. But more than her looks, it is her ATM card stuffed inside the back cover of her mobile that is being talked about.

One social media user commented, "Woh card mujhe de de thakur...(Give that card to me)." Another user wrote, "ATM card in her mobile cover. There's definitely few crores in it for daily expenses, lucky girl."

Here's the picture that went viral:

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on

Some users found Suhana's photograph relatable to their own personal habits. "Same pinch," an Instagram user commented. "Oh she keeps her ATM card like every other common person," the user added.

Suhana is currently studying in London. Last year, she was featured on Vogue India's August edition. It had created a buzz on social media, with people wondering what she had done to be on the cover of the magazine.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram